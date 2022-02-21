Barbara Novinger took this photo at the home of her parents, George and Anne Marie Novinger, on Feb. 15 when the Tehachapi area got a light dusting of snow and sleet.
One of the challenges for early blooming plants in the Tehachapi Mountains is the possibility of snowfall. Often the snowflakes will slowly accumulate on the flowerheads and the stalks will slowly bend down under the weight of the snow. Then when the snow melts or falls off, the stalks rise back upright again.
If the stalks were especially tall, or the snowstorm was accompanied by a lot of wind, however, the flowering stalks may get a sharp bend or crease and they're not able to recover.
However, plants have evolved to cope with the challenges of being flattened by animals, wind and snow, and most of them can continue the flowering process and successfully produce seed even when their flowering stalks have been knocked down flat.
Crocuses, also known aptly as "snow crocuses," are bulbs that bloom so early that snow is almost a given in the regions to which they are native, so they flower on very short stalks that barely rise above the surface of the ground. This almost eliminates the possibility of crocuses being broken by weather conditions, and they can flower, disappear under a foot of snow, and then reappear charmingly, looking no worse for the experience after the snow melts.
