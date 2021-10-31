Patrick Nance took this photo from his home in Stallion Springs of a Red-tailed Hawk making its iconic, raspy scream as it flew overhead.
Patrick took this photo with his Nikon D7500 with 190 mm lens, and he had this to say about the Red-tailed Hawks that appear around his house: "We have them come sit on our front porch railings occasionally. I love to hear their screech as Red-tailed Hawks fly over on the wind currents."
The shrill, downward slurring whistle-like call of a Red-tailed Hawk on the wing is one of the classic sounds of nature in the American West, instantly recognizable to anyone who spends time outdoors.
This hoarse scream, lasting two or three seconds and usually uttered while the hawks are soaring, is the go-to raptor sound of filmmakers everywhere. Whenever a bird of prey appears on screen, it is usually accompanied by the shriek of a Red-tailed Hawk, regardless of the type of raptor. Bald Eagles, Ospreys, Golden Eagles, Peregrine Falcons, it doesn't matter — nearly all of them are represented by the dubbed-in call of a Red-tailed Hawk.
The typical Red-tailed Hawk scream has been described as a kee-eeeee-ar sound, and is commonly made by adult birds in flight. Another common Redtail sound is made by juvenile birds, either still on the nest tree or while flying, when they want attention (and food) from adults, and it is a repeated ki-ki-ki-ki sound, almost akin to the call of a seagull.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Red-tailed Hawk is kwanazi, pronounced kwa-NAH-zee.
