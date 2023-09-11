Eric Parker took this photo near Onyx of a recent wildfire in which an old burning Fremont Cottonwood tree resembled a flaming dragon.
The blaze, referred to by the Kern County Fire Department as the Scodie Fire, began on July 29 at Highway 178 and Scodie Park Road, near the little community of Oynx in the South Fork Valley area, about 40 miles from Tehachapi as a hawk flies. It burned about 20 acres before it was fully contained the following day. There were no reported injuries or structures burned as a result of the fire.
As Eric was at the site of the wildfire, taking some video, he happened to see what appeared to be an animal out of mythology: “With the shape of the tree, the way it fell, my angle of it and the wind blowing on it … it’s a dragon,” Eric said.
Particularly in the short video, the flickering of the flames implies some animation and movement on the part of the “fire dragon,” but even this still image shows the unusual resemblance of the fallen burning tree to a dragon.
So far this year, Kern County, and California in general, have had a blessedly mild wildfire season. There are still a couple of dangerous months left, since fire season never truly seems to end anymore, but at this point we’ve been spared giant fires that last for weeks, and spread wildfire smoke throughout the state.
It’s important to remember that wildfires basically require just three things: fuel, oxygen and an ignition source. Combustible fuel is available in all but the wettest times of year, and of course in the outdoors there’s plenty of oxygen. So it is the ignition source that is the critical component, and humans too often provide it: fallen power lines in high winds, sparks from power equipment, careless camp fires, discarded cigarettes, etc.
To protect ourselves and our surroundings, we need to make our homes, yards and wildlands more fire-resilient, and stay vigilant about potential ignition sources.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.