Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo of a California Mule Deer buck as it trotted across the dawn ground on a frosty morning in Stallion Springs.
This buck is what is referred to as a "forked horn," and is probably one and one-half years old. Deer antlers typically get bigger each year as the animal grows, adding another one or two tines each year.
Typically a buck's antlers don't reach their full potential until he is 5 to 7 years old. At this point he is skeletally mature. Antler size then tends to plateau for a few years, and then start to diminish as the buck gets older and less muscular.
Elk typically take 10 years to reach full antler potential. The biggest bulls with the largest racks, who are seen lounging around in summers in Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs, are usually at least seven years old.
A "spike buck" is a deer with a single upright tine. Some deer get forked horns in their first antler season at one and one-half years old, and others just grow a single spike.
There was once an old hunting adage that stated "Once a spike, always a spike," in the mistaken belief that spike bucks never grew larger or developed bigger antlers. Apparently this was due to hunters seeing young bucks with spikes each year, and concluding that they were seeing the same spike bucks as the year before.
Of course, there are new young spike bucks each year, and the older bucks from previous years usually get bigger racks.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for buck deer is ayiidä, pronounced eye-YID-uh.
