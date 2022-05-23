Yolanda Dimino took this photo in Stallion Springs of a Great Blue Heron as it looked to help itself to fish living in a pond built by Yolanda’s late husband Bill. And it was successful — Yolanda spotted it next to the pond with one of her goldfish in its bill.
Great Blue Herons (Ardea herodias) are the dominant representatives of the heron and egret family found in the Tehachapi Mountains. Their scientific name literally means “Heron heron,” since Ardea is the Latin word for “heron” and herodias is the Greek name for “heron.” This bird is clearly a heron, and the largest one in North America.
Great Blue Herons can stand four feet tall, and they are graceful and stately birds as they prowl shorelines, mudflats and shallow water in search of prey, which is typically fish, amphibians and aquatic creatures.
However, they are confirmed generalists when it comes to prey, and Great Blue Herons will also use their long, formidable bills to seize reptiles, rodents, small birds, insects, etc. They usually hunt alone, standing very still or moving slowly and cautiously and they search for something edible.
If humans are near, Great Blue Herons often freeze in the hopes of not being spotted. If startled, they take flight, with their long necks tucked into an S shape and their legs trailing behind them. With their size, long bill and prehistoric appearance, Great Blue Herons look vaguely Pterodactyl-like when they take to the air.
