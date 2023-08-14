Emily and Ed submitted these photos that Emily took at their home in Golden Hills of a California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) doe and her fawn, as the fawn nuzzles and then appears to hug its mother.
The tawny coats of Mule Deer are supremely well-suited to blending in with their surroundings on the sun-washed foothills of California's interior ranges. The fawns are born spotted, of course, and they spend most of their first two weeks concealed in tall grass, with their dappled pattern providing camouflage.
Especially when moving during daylight hours, deer often move from the shade of one oak tree to another, carefully spending as much time as possible concealed under the canopy during a hillside traverse.
Most deer in the Tehachapi Mountains are actually hybrids between California Mule Deer and Black-tailed Deer, which are a subspecies of Mule Deer. If you look carefully, you'll see that some deer in our area have light-colored tails that are the same golden color as their sides and backs, with just a black tip on their tail. Others have a black stripe that extends all the way up the tail and even along the back, as well as having darker ears — these animals typically have more Black-tailed Deer genes.
Black-tailed Deer typically are found in more wooded, forested areas of California, and likewise deer showing more of their appearance are often the animals found in shadier, more heavily vegetated areas in the Tehachapi Mountains, while deer that show more Mule Deer genes are more frequently encountered in open grassy areas and sagebrush flats.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for deer is tühui, pronounced tuh-HOO-ee.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.