Ryan Richardson took this photo in Bear Valley Springs of a Woodland Alligator Lizard. Ryan was helping his mother, Karen Bradshaw, with yard work when he saw the Alligator Lizard in the garage.
The Woodland Alligator Lizard (Elgaria multicarinata webbii) is one of two subspecies of the Southern Alligator Lizard. They have in the past been referred to as the San Diego Alligator Lizard, but they have a larger range and are found in all 10 of California’s southern counties, and also up into Inyo, Mono, Monterey counties and others.
These lizards have large heads and bodies like a long rectangular striped box with legs. Their legs are proportionately small, and Alligator Lizards tend to move with a side-to-side undulating motion, similar to a snake. Sometimes, especially in leaf litter, they’ll tuck their rear legs next to their body and move themselves along using just their front legs and wriggling.
Alligator Lizards typically have a number of pixilated-looking black crosshatch marks down most of their body, accented with small white borders. Some of them have quite orange or reddish areas in front of each black crosshatch mark in the middle of their backs.
Alligator Lizards tend to bite in self-defense, and this often saves their life when confronted by snakes, because Alligator Lizards will bite and latch on near the snake’s head and thus keep from getting swallowed.
As someone who has caught Alligator Lizards over the years, I can attest that they typically bite if you pick them up. Western Fence Lizards (Bluebellies), on the other hand, almost never bite, but Alligator Lizards almost always do, though it’s merely a slightly serrated pinch.
Alligator Lizards mostly eat invertebrates like insects, spiders, etc. and are considerable a welcome addition to organic gardens.
