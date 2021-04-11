Judy Reynolds took this photo at her house in Bear Valley Springs of a Yellow-blotched Ensatina salamander that George Hammond found in a sprinkler box.
These little amphibians can be found in many parts of the Tehachapi Mountains, but only in places that are wet or at least damp, like near creeks, springs, ponds and irrigated gardens.
Yellow-blotched Ensatinas (Ensatina eschscholtzii croceater) don't breathe through lungs, but rather through their skin and tissue lining the inside of their soft mouths. This requires them to live in areas that stay moist.
However, unlike many amphibians, including other species of salamanders, Yellow-blotched Ensatinas (Ensatina eschscholtzii croceater) do not have a strictly aquatic childhood. Instead of going through their larval stage as tadpoles swimming in water, tiny Ensatinas hatch out on land, and are miniature versions of the adults.
The female Ensatina finds a protected area, known as an aestivation site, where she can lay a dozen or so eggs. This may be underneath fallen tree trunks, sloughed off bark plates, or in more modern times, under a piece of lumber or plywood scrap.
She guards these for about four months, until they fully develop and hatch. Apparently one of the potential threats is from other adult salamanders, who are not above snacking on unattended eggs. When the babies do hatch, they often remain hidden in the brood chamber until the first rains of autumn, when they disperse.
These salamanders eat many different types of invertebrates that they encounter, which may include grubs, larvae, worms, beetles, spiders, ants, millipedes, sowbugs, etc.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.