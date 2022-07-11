George Hammond took this photo of a California Kingsnake as it paused on a fallen log on a recent warm day.
California Kingsnakes (Lampropeltis californiae) get their common name of being “the king of snakes” due to their habit of feeding on other snakes, including rattlesnakes as well as other constrictors like Gophersnakes. Kingsnakes are not necessarily immune to rattlesnake venom, but they are highly resistant to it from birth, and so are able to kill and eat rattlesnakes without becoming ill from the snake venom.
In many cases, rattlesnakes will attempt to evade or escape from Kingsnakes without resorting to biting them, which suggests that these two snakes species have been interacting for a long time, and some rattlesnakes seemed to know instinctively (or evolutionarily) that biting Kingsnakes is ineffective.
California Kingsnakes are one of the more placid snake species toward humans, and are known for their general easygoing nature. Wild California Kingsnakes can often be handled, such as being carefully removed from a roadway to protect them from cars, without them striking or showing any aggression.
In addition to preying on other snakes, Kingsnakes also eat lizards, small mammals, eggs, amphibians and large invertebrates.
While their typical color pattern is alternating light and dark bands, with the dark bands usually being wider, Kingsnakes exhibit a very wide variation of markings. Some are distinctly black and white, while others are brown and cream-colored.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for California Kingsnake is kogo, pronounced koh-Goh, with the accent on the second syllable.
