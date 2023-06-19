Klew took this photo at her Stallion Springs home of a gentle cow elk that visits each year. Klew, who is Karen Lewis, the clay artist who owns Spirited Bead, sees lots of wildlife at the home that she and her husband Carl have on the back side of Stallion Springs.
“Living on a canyon that serves as a migratory corridor yields plenty of critters year round, but we especially enjoy her visits,” Klew says. “She comes for a respite each year to our property, and lounges on the lawn.”
The elk is a Rocky Mountain or American Elk (Canadensis cervus nelsoni), one of a group of approximately 400 that were imported from around Yellowstone National Park in about 1966. They were brought by the Ellsworth Ranch, whose lands would later become Stallion Springs.
Some of the elk perished in the translocation process or after they arrived. Those that survived were later accidently released from the 640-acre parcel where they had been confined behind a tall fence — a massive oak branch fell in a storm and destroyed a section of fence.
Since then, the elk have dispersed throughout the area, especially in Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs, though they are also in Brite Valley and Golden Hills.
Bull elk are seen more frequently than cows like this one, since the bulls form bachelor herds and graze or rest in conspicuous places, while cows tend to be more secretive, especially this time of year when their calves are young.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for elk is parahui, pronounced pah-rah-HOO-ee. It literally translates as “water deer.” It was originally applied to Tule Elk, a subspecies of elk known for living in and around tule beds and the large shallow lakes that used to form in the San Joaquin Valley.
