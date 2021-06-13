Laurie Rott took these photos of Desert Bird of Paradise flowers that are growing on a shrub in her yard. Also known as Yellow Bird of Paradise, these are drought tolerant shrubs that are native to South America.
Hummingbirds and pollinator insects are attracted to Desert Bird of Paradise (Caesalpinia gilliesii) with its soft yellow flowers and eye-catching bright red stamens. Laurie says, "We planted these from seed four years ago, and this is the first time that they have flowered. They have unusual but pretty blooms."
Desert Bird of Paradise is heat-tolerant and has modest water requirements, so they do well in xeriscape or low-maintenance gardens that have plenty of sunlight. These desert shrubs also have low nutrient requirements, so you don't even really have to fertilize them.
After spring and summer flowering, which can last for many weeks, these plants produce seed pods that are four or five inches long. Yellow Bird of Paradise can reseed itself around its base if the seed pods are left to open on the shrub.
Since they are virtually pest and disease free, and deer resistant as well, Yellow Bird of Paradise has received the Award of Merit from the Royal Horticultural Society. In frost-free climates, which certainly don't include the Tehachapi Mountains, these shrubs are evergreen, but in colder climates like ours, they shed their leaves for the winter months.
