Vivian Young took these photos in her Tehachapi backyard of a Common Raven that regularly visits a water feature in Vivian’s yard to get a drink or bathe.
Ravens (Corvus corax) are one species of bird you can count on seeing every day in the Tehachapi area, since there is a large resident population. Ravens are so adaptable that they can be found in the remotest of areas, from deserts to high mountains to arctic tundra, as well around farms, in small towns and even in cities. They are more a bird of the American West, however, and aren’t found in the Great Plains or the South. Most Ravens in North America live west of the Rockies.
Ravens are among the very smartest of birds, and have repeatedly been observed using tools, like a stick, to help obtain food. Cornell University’s bird guide has stated that “Common Ravens are so bold, playful, and clever that they’re almost always doing something worth watching.”
The intelligence and resourcefulness of Ravens can lead them to mischief, as people in Tehachapi have learned when they left plastic garbage bags outside unattended and returned to find the contents scattered by Ravens scavenging for food leftovers.
Ravens are so clever that they will drop black walnuts from a hundred feet or more in the air down on a roadway to crack them open — not just on any hard surface like a sidewalk, but specifically on a road so that cars can run over them and make the nut fragments inside easy to access.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Raven is ataakaz, pronounced ah-TAHK-ahz.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.