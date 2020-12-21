Xia Weekley took this photo of a complete rainbow in the Tehachapi Valley on Thursday morning, Dec. 17. Xia explains the circumstances of her photo: "There was a mist and it turned into rain, and after that I saw a bit of a rainbow and was so excited! Then I turned onto Sage Lane and I got a full view of the complete rainbow and was ecstatic."
Wanting to record the ephemeral beauty, Xia decided to take a photo. "I pulled over and rolled my window down, and rain was pouring into my car and onto me. But I was able to capture this beautiful full rainbow, and I was never more thankful to have the eyes to witness the beauty of it, and be able to have this image as a reminder."
You can only see a rainbow when the sun is at your back, and the center of a rainbow's arc is always in the direction opposite of the location of the sun. So morning rainbows appear to the west of the viewer, and afternoon rainbows appear to the east of the viewer.
The shape of a rainbow's arc is also determined by the location of the sun. Early in the morning or late in the day when the sun is close to the horizon, you can see a nearly semi-circular arching rainbow. When the sun is higher in the sky, a rainbow appears as a more gentle arc like the one Xia photographed.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for rainbow is taza-no'orä-poro, pronounced taza-no-OR-uh-por-roh, meaning "thundercloud stick."
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.