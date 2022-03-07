Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo in the Tehachapi Valley of a White-crowned Sparrow foraging for seeds on a late winter morning.
White-crowned Sparrows (Zonotrichia leucophrys) are primarily a wintertime resident of the Tehachapi area. While there are some year-round resident White-crowns in the lower 48 states, most White-crowned Sparrows breed in the far north and return to the warmer parts of the U.S. and Mexico to overwinter.
Many of the White-crowned Sparrows in the Tehachapi area may be Alaskan migrants who have flown 2,500 miles to winter in Southern California. A migrating White-crown fitted with a tracking transmitter was reportedly recorded covering more than 300 miles in a single night of flight.
There is still so much to learn about the migration of birds, and every year brings news of more incredible migration aspects and feats of endurance by these small but resilient creatures.
White-crowned Sparrows are immediately recognizable by their black-and-white striped heads, reminiscent (but not of the scent) of Striped Skunks. These attractive little sparrows spend most of their time low in the branches of shrubs or brush piles, or on the ground foraging for seeds. You may seem them in mixed flocks with other small songbirds, including House Sparrows, Dark-eyed Juncos, House Finches, etc.
As White-crowned Sparrows forage on the ground for seeds and invertebrates, they often place both feet fairly close together and then make a little scratching hop backwards to uncover potential food among the duff and leaf litter. They then peer intently to see if they've uncovered anything of edible interest.
