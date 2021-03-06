Tim Turmezei took this photo of a Western Spadefoot Toad (Spea hammondii) at his home in Bear Valley Springs.
Most of the toads you'll encounter in the Tehachapi Mountains are the larger California Toads (Anaxyrus boreas halophilus). Adult California Toads are typically two to five inches in length and have horizontal pupils. They also usually have a white stripe extending down the middle of their back.
Western Spadefoot toads, on the other hand, are smaller, averaging just 1.5 to 2.5 inches in length, and they have vertical pupils, though their pupils may appear round when dilated. In general, Spadefoot eyes seem more prominent and noticeable, giving them a slightly bug-eyed appearance, and these toads have no stripe down their back.
Western Spadefoot toads can occupy hotter, drier habitats than most toads. They survive dry conditions by taking refuge in burrows that they dig using a hardened little knob or spade found on the inside of each hind foot, which is the source of their common name.
Western Spadefoots typically live at lower elevations below 4,500 feet. The location of Tim's home in Bear Valley at 4,580 feet is quite likely the highest elevation ever recorded for a Western Spadefoot.
Life can be difficult for amphibians, especially in drier locations. Their reproduction depends on the presence of ephemeral pools and ponds in which to lay their eggs and for their tadpoles to develop in. These are typically shallow, temporary ones that don't include predators like fish, bullfrogs, etc. In dry years like this one has been, these pools may fail to appear and there might be no reproduction possibilities at all.
