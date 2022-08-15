John Risti took this photo of a glowing orange sky behind some hills in Stallion Springs on Aug. 4. The painted sky came courtesy of storm clouds that resulted in rare August thundershowers in parts of the Tehachapi Mountains.
Stallion Springs, an area of about 10,000 acres, is nestled into the western part of Cummings Valley, and the mountains that form this fertile basin. Houses on the western border of Stallion Springs overlook the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley, about 3,500 feet below.
From this location, Stallion Springs is often the first Tehachapi community to receive weather moving in from the west, and there are times when the first raindrops of a storm fall on Stallion Springs.
Looking out toward the San Joaquin Valley on certain days yields a view that looks like a mighty wave has rolled in, as a sea of white clouds obscures the patchwork quilt of farmland below that is visible on clear days.
Stallion Springs residents often have great vantage points to view both sunrises and sunsets. Since most of Cummings Valley has remained agricultural rather than being developed, the view towards the east in the morning offers lots of sky, down to the mountainous horizon, with the viewscape unimpeded by buildings.
To the west is the broad Central Valley and the distant Coast Range, so Stallion Springs residents often have front row seat to changing weather and colorful skies.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
