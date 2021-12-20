Stacey Herrera took this photo in Stallion Springs following our recent snowstorm on Dec. 14.
Stacey explained the backstory of this photo: "Upon waking up to almost a foot of snow in Stallion Springs, I started to notice through the window this faint purple hue as the sun was rising. I knew I didn't have enough time to go upstairs and get my 'work camera' so I grabbed my trusty phone.
"In mere seconds I adjusted the settings into manual mode. I very quickly set my ISO, played ever so carefully with my exposure and took one photo before the purple was gone. It was gone as fast as it had come.
"I've recently been studying the writings and photographic works of Tehachapi photographer Ed Delvers, who lived in our home before us. His work fascinates me and his darkroom is now a simple storage room, but I often stand there and just dream of all the amazing images that came out of it. The late Ed Delvers talks about sunrise in the acclaimed book 'Starlight On The Rails,' an amazing photographic journey about trains. He talks of his fascination from a young age about how one can capture an image in the darkness. No special equipment, just purely being there and understanding light, exposure and the intricate balance of it all. His days of photography included the darkroom, and he states, 'The thrill lasted all the way to the darkroom, when the results of gambled exposure settings were revealed.'
"I'm grateful for my understanding of light, darkness, gambled cell phone shots and of course our picture tree."
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
