Malcolm Eckels took this photo of a Common Sunflower in the Tehachapi Valley.
The Common Sunflower (Helianthus annuus) is the ancestor of our many assorted commercially-grown annual sunflowers. From the striped sunflower seeds whose shells carpet Major League Baseball dugouts to the black oil sunflower seeds used for livestock feed and oil production, all have been produced from plants that descended from Common Sunflower.
What we tend to call a "flower," the plant structure that appears to be a single sunflower blossom, is actually a flowerhead, composed of numerous yellow ray flowers surrounding a cluster of brown disk flowers. This is a defining characteristic of the Composite family of plants. The disk flowers in the center of a sunflower are the ones that produce seeds, which are valued by humans, birds, mammals and assorted wildlife. Bees, butterflies and other pollinators also like sunflowers for their nectar and pollen.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) people of the Tehachapi Mountains called Common Sunflower by the name pa'akatabä, pronounced pah-ah-kah-TAHB-uh, and traditionally harvested and ate the seeds. The seeds were collected, winnowed, roasted slightly, then pounded into meal.
It has recently been discovered that bumblebees feeding on sunflower pollen were better able to expel a gut parasite called Crithidia bombi than bumblebees that didn’t have access to sunflowers. It is one of a growing number of examples of how bees are able to medicate themselves by their choice to feed on the pollen, nectar or resin of specific plants.
The Common Sunflower in Malcolm’s photo appears to have a small bug, the nymph stage of a Mozena obtusa, a type of leaf-footed insect, crawling across it.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.