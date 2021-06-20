Al Crisalli took this photo of what appears to be a Green Stink Bug (Chinavia halaris) walking along the rim of a blue ceramic vase.
These creatures get the name "stink bug" because as a defense mechanism, they can exude an unpleasant-smelling liquid when disturbed. They have no discernible odor if not alarmed, however.
While many people use the word "bug" as a generic term meaning any kind of insect, or even for arthropods that aren't insects, for entomologists, a bug is a specific type of insect belonging to the order Hemiptera.
One of the main characteristics of these insects is that they have a rigid proboscis, an insect mouthpart used for sucking. Usually this means plant juices, as is the case with the Green Stink Bug. Other more nefarious bugs like bed bugs use their proboscis to suck blood.
There are millions of insects throughout the world, but only about 80,000 of them are the true bugs, belonging to the Hemiptera order. Those with a body shape like the Green Stink Bug are often referred to as shield insects because they resemble the shape of a battle shield.
Green Stink Bugs can be crop pests if found in significant populations, since they can damage plants or fruit by feeding on them, but do little harm if only found in scattered numbers.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.