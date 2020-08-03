Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo of a young Red-tailed hawk perch-hunting from the vantage point of a power pole. Utility poles like this one provide a convenient perch for raptors, especially in areas where trees are sparse or non-existent, but they also pose the risk of electrocution for birds of prey that sit on them.
Eagles, with their extended wingspan, are especially vulnerable because their wing tips are so far apart that they can more easily span the distance between two power lines on a cross arm, thereby closing the circuit and electrocuting the bird. Thousands of raptors are electrocuted in the U.S. every year, but utility companies have been making efforts to render their poles less lethal, by putting conductive landing areas on them, or by spacing the wires farther apart so the birds’ wings can’t span the gap.
The most complete solution, or course, is to put the utility lines entirely underground like they are in new developments, but this is cost-prohibitive, especially in older or more rural areas, and in arid treeless places the birds would miss having the perches.
Utility companies having problems with endangered raptors nesting on their live poles sometimes erect a “dummy pole,” with no electricity running to it, near the functioning pole to provide hawks, eagles and owls with a safe alternative nesting site.
The Nuwa (Kawaiisu or Paiute) name for Red-tailed Hawk is kwanazi, pronounced kwa-NAH-zee.
