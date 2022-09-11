Julie Doughty took this photo of an American Elk (Cervus canadensis nelsoni) cow browsing on oak leaves in Stallion Springs outside the home of beloved Tehachapi Mountains resident Chuck McCullough, who turns 95 in November. Julie is a caregiver for the remarkable Mr. McCullough, a retired petroleum geologist who started the Cummings Valley Protective Association and Triassic Legacy Vineyard.
Though bull elk get most of the attention due to their larger size and massive antlers, cow elk are also big, magnificent animals. A mature cow can weigh 500 pounds, measure more than four feet at the shoulder and stretch six feet from nose to tail.
Cow elk spend most of their lives in herds consisting of other cows and their calves and yearlings from the previous year. A matriarchal cow guides the herd, stays alert for danger, leads the way to forage and water, etc.
During the summer, bulls often form bachelor herds, and are content to spend their days peacefully grazing and laying around in the vicinity of a handful of other bulls. When the autumn rut arrives, however, bulls form small groups with cows and calves called harems.
A dominant bull or two will guard the cows in the harem from other bulls, preserving the opportunity to mate with them. At this time bulls bugle and posture to assert their dominance, and will joust with challenging bulls to keep them away from their harem.
Cows that conceive will carry the calf until early May or June, when most calves are born.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for elk is parahui, pronounced pah-rah-HOO-ee. It means “water deer.”
