Chris Webber took this photo in West Golden Hills of a Gray Fox relaxing in the winter sunshine while a nearby California Mule Deer doe watches the resting canid.
Though they are predators, Gray Foxes are much too small to pose any threat to adult deer, and actually the animals that are large enough to prey on adult deer or fawns — such as coyotes, mountain lions, bobcats, or black bears — are also a potential threat to Gray Foxes.
Chris explained some of the circumstances behind this photo: "Mule deer have been especially plentiful in our neighborhood over the last 12 months, possibly due to drought conditions.
"Foxes are occasional visitors here, rarely seen during bright daylight. There is an oak tree overhead, and several others are nearby. Also nearby is a firewood pile. Consequently, there have been a fair number of ground squirrels burrowing in and under the wood pile, probably explaining the interest by foxes. I’ve seen a few foxes here by flashlight when letting our dog out at night."
The resting Gray Fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus) looks to be healthy and filled out, so hopefully this autumn and winter have been favorable. Almost all animals suffer during droughts, in one way or another.
In the Tehachapi Mountains, most of our food chains or food webs are fairly simple grass-herbivore-predator systems, so if a lack of rain means there isn't grass, flowers, seeds and other vegetation for the herbivores, ranging from mice, gophers and rabbits up to quail, deer and elk, then everyone endures hardship.
