Chris Taylor took this photo of a young California Ground Squirrel cautiously observing its surroundings in the Tehachapi Valley.
California Ground Squirrels (Otospermophilus beecheyi) can be found through the Tehachapi Mountains, in all but the most forested, shaded areas. They are typically most common in grasslands and in open, sunny oak woodlands.
Though they don't live in huge, sprawling "towns" like their relatives, the prairie dogs, California Ground Squirrels sometimes form a sort of small colony in favorable locations. In these areas, the burrows of individual and families of ground squirrels are located not far from each other, and squirrel densities can get quite high as they gather food during daylight hours.
Unlike cottontails and jackrabbits, whom they may forage near during the day, California Ground Squirrels are strictly diurnal and are not active at night.
These squirrels can be serious pests and may completely consume the fruit found in backyard orchards and flowers in the gardens of homes located in outlying areas. They are also tremendous diggers, and can undermine foundations, or conversely pile up dirt against structures and other places where you don't want it.
Amazingly, some populations of California Ground Squirrels that live in close proximity to rattlesnakes have developed a tolerance to rattlesnake venom that allows them to withstand a direct strike, crawl away and enter a coma-like state, and then recover in less than an hour without apparent harm.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for California Ground Squirrel is ewüts, pronounced eh-wuhts.
