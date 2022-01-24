Malakai Del Villar took these photos recently of a Bald Eagle that was perched on a utility pole off Banducci Road in Stallion Springs.
A Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) has been spotted each winter in the Stallion Springs area over the past several years, and this may be the same bird.
Malakai wrote this to accompany the submission of the eagle photos: "The late winter months in California are a better time than ever to catch a glimpse of a bald eagle in a place where they normally would not be. During these months between December and March, hundreds of these eagles will be migrating to their California wintering grounds.
"As primarily pescatorial birds, meaning their diet will preferably consist of fish, they migrate from their nesting sites and now frozen hunting grounds in search of food to get them through the harsh winter months. If you are lucky enough to see one of these beautiful raptors, then it will most likely be in close proximity to any body of water. A truly remarkable experience it can be to see one of these magnificent birds in the wild."
Bald Eagles are apparently drawn to the fishing possibilities at the small lake in Stallion Springs, and they are also spotted at Brite Lake for the same reason. They will also prey on waterfowl, and have been sighted taking ground squirrels as well in the Tehachapi Mountains.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Bald Eagle is pawik, pronounced pah-WIK.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
