Toshimi Kristof took this photo of a Greater Roadrunner (Geococcyx californianus) off Skyline Road in Bear Valley Springs.
Toshimi and her husband Les encountered the bird during a drive and Toshimi was able to get this photograph. In its bill, this predatory bird is holding a small dead Western Fence Lizard (Sceloporous occidentalis), better known as a Bluebelly.
Visible in back of the Roadrunner's eye is a patch of skin with blue and reddish orange markings. These colors become more intense during the breeding season, which is now. The birds tend to raise their crest and expose this eye patch when threatened or displaying to rivals.
Roadrunners are often depicted as entirely desert residents, but they are fairly adaptable and can be found in a diversity of habitats, including farmland and on golf courses.
Roadrunners are weak flyers but they can run up to about 20 miles an hour (the fastest confirmed Roadrunner speed is 26 mph), which is incredible considering that their legs are only about four inches long.
Roadrunners have a toe arrangement called zygodactyl, with two toes facing forward and two backwards, which leaves an X print in the soil. This differs from the typical anisodactyl toe arrangement of chickens, California Quail and most songbirds, in which three toes face forward and one backward.
Native Americans of the Desert Southwest often hold Roadrunners in high esteem, and because their toe arrangement makes it difficult to tell from their tracks which direction the bird was headed, Roadrunners are considered hard for evil spirits to track and follow.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Roadrunner is Iyip, pronounced eye-YIP.
