Erika Hoenisch Elliot took this photo at her house of a Bullock's Oriole undergoing some acrobatics to reach grape jelly that Erika places out for them.
Erika says that this is the third year in a row that Bullock's Orioles (Icterus bullocki) have been coming to her home, and she enjoys their vocalizations and antics.
Male Bullock's Orioles are hard to overlook with their bright orange bodies, black back and wings and large white wing patch. The males are more colorful, but the females also have yellow or orange on their head and tail.
Bullock's Orioles return to the Tehachapi Mountains in spring to nest and raise their young. Erika reports that she has had them come back each year in early to mid April. Bullock's Oriole females, sometimes with assistance from the males, weave gourd-shaped pendulous nests from horse hair, grasses, baling twine and other fiber sources that they forage.
These clever woven pouch nests are typically suspended from thin, willowy branches and twigs near the outer edges of limbs, in areas with lots of leaves so they are well-camouflaged. Placing the nests in these outermost locations on a tree helps to keep them out of reach of larger predators, since the slim twigs won't support the weight of a potential nest raider.
Orioles eat primarily insects and fruit, and they can often be seen foraging for caterpillars and other invertebrates. They are able to stretch, contort themselves and even hang upside down in acrobatic ways as they look for their insect prey.
