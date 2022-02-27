Eric Williamson took this photo of a Western Gray Squirrel (Sciurus griseus) as it briefly paused on the side of a Blue Oak in West Golden Hills.
Gray Squirrels are busy retrieving their two most important food sources, which they cached last autumn: acorns and pine nuts, both of which contain lots of oil and carbohydrates that help the squirrels put on fat to help them survive the leaner times of winter. They will also eat mushrooms and other fungus, and emerging buds and shoots.
Gray Squirrels forage on the ground but prefer to do most of their traveling aloft, leaping and running along the branches from tree to tree. These bushy-tailed climbers are diurnal, like all squirrels in our area, and spend their nights sleeping. They build nests, called dreys, up in trees. The main type of nest is rounded and enclosed, with sticks, leaves and long grasses used in its construction, and is used in cooler weather and for birthing and raising kits. A simpler open nest or sleeping platform is also made for warmer weather and more temporary use.
There are three members of the squirrel family that live in the Tehachapi Mountains: California Gray Squirrel, California Ground Squirrel, and Merriam's Chipmunk. Only the Gray Squirrels are active in the winter — both ground squirrels and chipmunks hibernate underground.
The Nuwa (Kawaiisu) word for Gray Squirrel is wogotiva'azi, pronounced wogo-tiva-AZEH.
