Anne Marie Novinger submitted this photo of a honeybee with tattered wings as it was nectar-feeding what appears to be Gilia wildflower blossoms.
Western Honeybees (Apis mellifera) are one of the first insects to be actively cultivated and managed by humans. Some people use the term “domesticated,” while others feel that the term doesn’t genuinely apply to honeybees, and that they are only semi-domesticated at best.
In any case, Egyptians are the first people known to keep honeybees, with evidence that they did so more than 7,000 years ago. Western Honeybees are not native to the U.S., and were first imported on a sailing ship from England to Jamestown, Virginia in 1622.
While honeybees did well in the New World, particularly as clover and other crops with which they were familiar began to be widely cultivated, they apparently didn’t reach the West Coast until the 1850s. Some early attempts to bring bee hives by wagon train were apparently unsuccessful, but some were brought by sailing ship in 1853 and at least one survived and multiplied in the San Jose area.
It should be remembered that all honeybee workers are females like the one in this photo. It is these hard-working gatherers that are responsible for all the pollination services, honey and beeswax that bees generate.
These workers only live an average of 30 to 60 days, though their lifespan varies widely depending on the season — in the warmer months, workers tend to live for five or six weeks, and in the colder months, four or five months. The bee in this photo has some tattered wings, but that doesn’t have much impact on her flight ability, and she is still hard at work.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.