Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo of a Tarantula Hawk (Pepsis sp.) as it was nectar-feeding on blossoms of Narrow-leafed Milkweed (Asclepias fascicularis).
Tarantula Hawks are the largest wasps in North America, and reportedly have one of the most painful stings of any insect on the continent. Almost no one knows this firsthand, however, because these wasps are not aggressive toward humans and the very few people who have ever been stung had either caught one of these giant wasps, or was filmed intentionally getting stung to rack up views on social media.
Tarantula Hawks have brilliant metallic blue bodies and orange wings, and they fly with their long legs dangling below them. The adults eat primarily nectar, and like to feed on blossoms with fairly flat or dense tops, which make it easier for them to land on and navigate around.
These wasps get their names because of their prey: they find and sting tarantulas, which essentially puts the hapless spiders into a coma. A female Tarantula Hawk then drags the spider back to a burrow, where she lays a single egg and then seals up the hole.
When the larva hatches, it begins to feed on the immobilized but still living spider, eventually consuming it as the wasp matures into a winged adult with a more savory diet of nectar.
Humans have occasionally rescued tarantulas from a female wasp as she was dragging it away, and the spiders eventually recovered when the venom wore off, but it reportedly took as long as nine months.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for wasp is watsavi, pronounced wat-SAV-eh, and spider is hüküba, pronounced huh-KUH-bah.
