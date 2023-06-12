Al Crisalli took this photo of Western Tiger Swallowtail nectar-feeding on a Jupiter’s Beard flower. Western Tiger Swallowtails (Papilio rutulus) are the largest butterfly commonly seen in the Tehachapi area.
The name "Tiger," of course, comes from the prominent black stripes on the forewings, and "Swallowtail" derives from the little protrusion at the end of each hind wing. Tiger Swallowtails also have little patches of blue and orange on the lower edge of their hind wings. It has been hypothesized that these ornaments serve to draw the attention of birds and other predators away from the body and vital parts of the butterfly — so if they are inclined to nibble on a foraging butterfly, they'll take a bite out of a less essential part of the wing.
Due to the large surface area of their three to four-inch long wings, Tiger Swallowtails seem to need less active wing flapping to achieve flight, and you can often see them appearing to glide through the air, wings held in a V-shape with only an occasional quick wing beat.
Tiger Swallowtails are typically found not far from a water source of some kind, and they readily take to yards, gardens and other populated areas. I have always enjoyed watching them soaring around Phil Marx Central Park, even when it is crowded during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, Concerts in the Park or other events.
Male Tiger Swallowtails can sometimes be found congregating with California Sisters or other butterflies in the mud at damp locations along a seep or trickling spring. This behavior is called "puddling," and is a way for the butterflies to obtain needed minerals.
One of the Nüwa (Kawaiisu or Paiute) words for butterfly is ayaataniizi, pronounced eye-yah-ta-NEE-zee.
