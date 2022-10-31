Carol Rush took this photo in West Golden Hills of American Robins feeding on Toyon or Christmas Berry shrubs (Heteromeles arbutifolia).
Robins are found in both the countryside and in town, and they are believed to be the species that inspired the phrase "The early bird gets the worm," since Robins can often be found in the morning catching earthworms from lawns and other grassy areas. Robins do this by hopping along the grass and then freezing with their head tilted to one side, listening for the movement of worms beneath the surface.
Later in the day when worms are deeper underground, Robins tend to focus more on berries and other fruit. While they eat lots of insects and other invertebrates during the warmer months, they are forced to shift to berries and fruit in the winter when insects are scarce. Migrating Robins can sometimes be found gorging on pyracantha berries or Toyon berries like those at the Rush home during autumn or winter, for example. If the fruit, including grapes, is old and has fermented on the vine, Robins can sometimes become intoxicated.
Robins are the largest member of the Thrush family, and are easily recognizable with their rusty reddish breast and sides, darker head and white crescents encircling their eyes. They are so widespread and familiar that they have long been used as a size reference: birders will describe another bird as "Robin-sized" or "smaller than a Robin," etc.
They are devoted parents and may raise three clutches a year. The female builds a very sturdy nest which she reinforces by collecting damp mud from worm castings, placing it on the inside of the nest and then turning circles with her stout rounded body to leave a perfectly circular little adobe cup which she then lines with soft grasses. The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Robin is Chipipata, pronounced Chi-pi-PA-ta.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.