Danny Hendricks took this photo in Bear Valley Springs of a California Condor (Gymnogyps californianus) that stopped near the BVS home of Danny and his wife Jan, who provided photos and wrote about local wildlife for many years in The Cub newspaper in Bear Valley.
Jan said that this condor was by itself, which is less common — most of the local sightings of California Condors involve multiple birds. These groups range in size from three or four individuals, to as many as 30 or more of the hulking, giant black birds.
California Condors, which once fed on the carcasses of North American megafauna, began to decline almost as soon as Europeans arrived, bringing with them guns that fired lead projectiles.
Since condors are scavengers, consuming carrion from animals that have been shot by lead bullets frequently results in poisoning. Even a few lead fragments as small as the head of pin can kill condors.
When you think about how many animals were hunted and shot with lead bullets, and the gut piles and unused part of the carcasses that were left out where condors could scavenge them, all through the Gold Rush and other parts of California history, it’s an inescapable conclusion that lead has been killing condors for a long time.
And still is. Lead poisoning has been the leading cause of condor deaths since the California Condor Recovery Program began releasing birds back into the wild in 1992.
However, California enacted a complete ban on hunting with lead ammunition in 2019, so the California Condor’s long term prospects have improved. From a low of only 22 birds in the world in 1982, their numbers are now up to a total of 537 condors, either in captive breeding programs or in the wild.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.