David Joseph took this photo of a female California black bear up a tree in Bear Valley Springs.
David said that the sow bear had cubs further up the tree, and he knew better than to try to get too close to get more photos — mother bears are legendarily protective of their young, and many unfortunate violent human-bear encounters occur because a sow bear with cubs feels that they are threatened by nearby humans.
California black bears (Ursus americanus californiensis) are one of many subspecies of this bear, and California black bears often have lighter-colored fur that is brown rather than black. Those bears living in the southern part of the state or in coastal areas may skipping hibernating entirely, because the temperatures do not get very cold.
Mother bears have about an eight-month gestation period, then they den up and give birth to some very small babies: Black bear cubs typically weigh only a half-pound to 1 pound each, and are only about 8 inches long.
After about a month of nursing, the cubs’ eyes open. They grow steadily and are about 40 to 60 pounds when 6 months old. Bear cubs can have a fairly long adolescence, and can stay with their mother for months after they start following her around.
Black bears mothers generally have babies when they are 3 to 5 years old, and may continue to produce young for a decade or more afterwards. Black bears in the wild have an average lifespan of 18 years, but there is a record of a wild bear living to 39 years old.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for black bear is odokid mo’oriizh, pronounced oh-DOH-kid moh-oh-REEZ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.