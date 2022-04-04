Steve Scholtz took this photo of a Western Side-blotch Lizard in the Tehachapi Valley. These small lizards are numerous in arid areas with some bare soil and scattered vegetation, like sandy washes, dirt roads, fallow fields, desert plains, etc.
These are one of the first reptiles to be active in the spring, and in the mornings following a cool night, because their small size enables them to warm up quickly. They typically measure six inches or less from the tip of their nose to the end of their tail.
Their tails are known for being easily detached from their body as a form of defense when attacked by a predator, or during capture attempts by small boys. The severed tail continues to wriggle for a minute or two, distracting the would-be predator while its owner escapes.
Western Side-blotch Lizards (Uta stansburiana elegans) have need for all the escape tricks they can muster, because their small size means that they are low on the food web and they are preyed upon by many different species, including snakes, roadrunners, shrikes, larger lizards, kestrels, foxes, cats, etc.
The cryptic coloration of Side-blotch Lizards is one of their best defenses, and as evidenced by this photo, they are able to blend in well with their typical sandy and gravelly surrounding, so a motionless Side-blotch Lizard is difficult to spot.
They get their common name from a dark bluish-black spot on their side, above and slightly behind their front legs. Not all of them possess this mark.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Side-blotch Lizard is chigapizshi, pronounced chi-ga-peezsh.
