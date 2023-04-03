Bobcats (Lynx rufus) are widespread throughout the Tehachapi Mountains, and can be active any time of the day or night, though crepuscular (twilight) hours are often their favorite.
Adult males tend to be somewhat larger than adult females, with the males averaging about 20 pounds and the females about 15 pounds, though they can reach twice that weight under ideal conditions with lots of food available.
Bobcat kittens are typically born in April and May, and in the ensuing months, mother bobcats are tireless hunters as they seek food for their growing offspring.
The kittens first venture outside when they are about a month old, and start following their mother on her hunting expeditions when they are three or four months old.
Bobcats typically maintain at least three different denning sites in different locations, and they will alternate between them. This is especially true of female bobcats, and when they have kittens, they will move them periodically by carrying one at a time in their mouth. This is to help conceal them to protect the kittens from predation. Male bobcats play no role in raising the kittens.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Bobcat is tükütsi, pronounced TUH-kuhts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.