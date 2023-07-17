Susie Ormsby took this photo of a Western Honey Bee inside a squash flower. This hard-working female bee was visiting the garden at Sunny and Susie Ormsby’s home in the Tehachapi Valley.
The Western Honey Bee is known entomologically as Apis mellifera. The name is Latin for “honey-carrying bee.” The genus Apis includes 12 existing species of bees, all but one of which is endemic to Asia. Only the Western Honey Bee is native to Europe, Africa and Western Asia.
The Western Honey Bee first came to the Americas in 1622, when colonists at Jamestown, Virginia imported some colonies by sailing ship. Those bees were Apis mellifera mellifera, a dark bee subspecies from Northern Europe.
Bees in early times were housed in skeps, which looked like upside baskets, and were typically woven in a dome shape from coils of straw. There is a colonial story of a Quaker girl who was sent to warn General George Washington that Lord Cornwallis intended to attract the revolutionaries the following Monday. As she rode to carry her important message, the girl saw she was being followed by British Redcoat soldiers, so she cleverly overturned some bee skeps that were next to the road, and she escaped as the soldiers were being stung by angry bees.
While bees are very protective of their hives, workers collecting honey and pollen in the field are usually amiable and tolerant, and if you brush them or bump a flower that they’re on, they just good-naturedly move to another flower, unbothered by the disturbance.
