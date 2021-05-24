Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of cow elk in the vicinity of Meadows Road. American Elk, also known as Rocky Mountains Elk (Cervus canadensis nelsonii) have long been seen in Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs, but in recent years have been spotted in more westerly areas of the Tehachapi Mountains.
These elk are descended from a group of about 400 animals that were captured and brought from Yellowstone National Park to the Ellsworth Ranch in Stallion Springs about 1966. Some died in transit and others once they arrived, but other elk survived. These were kept in a 640-acre enclosure with a tall fence, but most were set free when a big oak tree crashed down in a wind storm and damaged the fence, releasing most of the remaining 100-200 elk.
Since then, they have increased slowly their population and spread out, reaching the Tejon Ranch to the south of Stallion Springs. They are commonly seen in Bear Valley Springs, and more recent sightings have placed them in Golden Hills and other areas of the Tehachapi Valley.
The elk that were originally native to the Tehachapi Mountains and this part of California are known as Tule Elk, and they have the smallest body size of North American elk subspecies. A growing herd of Tule Elk can be found on the Wind Wolves Preserve at the western extremes of the Tehachapi Mountains.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for elk is parahui, pronounced pah-rah-HOO-ee.
