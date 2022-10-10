Marlan Woodside took this photo of California Mule Deer grazing on fresh grass. Marlan owns property near Meadowbrook Park in Golden Hills, and he says that the deer tend to make an evening appearance each day around 5 p.m. as they work their way back over toward the park.
The rains that we had last month have caused the seeds of grasses and forbs to germinate and sprout, providing some welcome forage for herbivores, from the smallest ones like mice to the largest ones like deer and elk.
Warm seasonal rains have a much more immediate effect of vegetation than cold seasonal rains. With a Mediterranean climate, the Tehachapi Mountains and the rest of Southern California tend to get all precipitation during the period from November through April, and then little to none from May through October.
Rains, or even snow at our elevation, in November and December germinate seeds and initiate the growing process, but with short days and cold temperatures, plants tend to grow slowly.
A heavy summer rain like we had last month, however, can bring up plants quickly, and the deer have benefitted from the earlier-than-usual flush of new grass in areas with adequate thatch to hold the moisture long enough to germinate seeds.
California Mule Deer (Odocoileous hemionus californicus) also eat lots of acorns, and Blue Oaks have been dropping acorns that add to food resources available to deer, bears, elk, squirrels, birds, etc.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for deer is tühui, pronounced tuh-HOO-ee.
