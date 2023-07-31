Carol Rush took this photo of blooming Chaparral Yucca (Hesperoyucca whipplei) in the backyard of her home in West Golden Hills.
This distinctive plant, also known as Our Lord’s Candle, typically grows on arid slopes in the Tehachapi Mountains — you can see them blooming each spring in the narrows as Highway 58 winds through the canyon between Tehachapi and Keene.
Carol explains how this plant got in the backyard of the Rush home: “About 10 years ago, my husband Chris planted some Yucca seeds that we had collected on our walks up Black Mountain. This yucca grows from 2,500 feet to as high as 4,500 feet, which was the approximate elevation where Chris collected the seeds.
“So one sprouted, and produced a beautiful plant. To our dismay, a couple of years later or so, it produced a long flowering stalk and died! However, the seeds from that original plant also sprouted near the old plant, and thrived. We are now on our third set of two plants resulting from the seeds that keep propagating in the same location.
“It seems it is quite short-lived after producing a flowering stalk. The stalk grows very rapidly once the plant decides to flower. I took a photo on May 11, and it was in full flower by May 23, less than two weeks later. The flowers have a very mild, sweet-waxy perfume irresistible to many flying insects, of course. Even though this plant will probably die, it seems that its progeny continue on very successfully.”
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Chaparral Yucca is kwinuurübü, pronounced kwin-new-RUB-uh, and traditionally the plant’s young flowering stalks were cooked and eaten, while fiber from the stiff leaves was used for cordage and the roots were used to produce orange-colored wefts for basketry.
