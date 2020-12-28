Randy Weinstein took this photo of a Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus) in an oak tree in Stallion Springs.
Owls are known for their superior eyesight, and of course they use their vision primarily to find and catch prey. The color of an owl's eye is often a clue to when it prefers to hunt.
Some owls have dark or black eyes, like a Barn Owl, and they are almost entirely nighttime hunters. Apparently these dark eyes, which look like polished obsidian, don't give them better night vision but help camouflage them when they are hunting. These night-hunting owls often have facial disks that amplify sound, and they hunt using their ears as much as their eyes.
Other owls have yellow eyes, like this Great Horned Owl, and they are able to see fine during the day. At times they will even hunt during daylight hours. These owls are less likely to rely on their hearing as dark-eyed owls. Burrowing Owls are another local species with yellow eyes.
There are some owls that have yet another eye color — orange — and these owls are known for hunting during the lowlight crepuscular hours of dawn and dusk.
Because owls' eyes are somewhat tubular rather than round and extend down into bony eye sockets, they aren't able to move their eyes themselves and must swivel their heads to look around. Owls can turn their heads 135 degrees in either direction, giving them a total of 270 degrees of motion. They can't swivel them completely around, as some people think, but they can have a great sweep of vision.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for owl is mühüütsi, pronounced muh-HUUT-see.
