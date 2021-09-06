These two photos depict some of the bounty of plants in the Tehachapi Mountains, both wild (Ephedra tea) and cultivated (ripe peaches).
Brite Creek Farms is hosting an event on Sept. 8 called "History of the Harvest" with Jon Hammond, who will be giving a one-hour talk on how people have foraged from and cultivated plants in the Tehachapi Mountains.
The discussion will begin with the original people of the Tehachapis, the Nuwä, who gathered and tended a wide variety of plants, and continue through the arrival of grain-planting homesteaders, the orchards, huge potato cultivation in the first half of the 20th century, and up to the vineyards and farms of the present.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Brite Creek Farms on Highline and Banducci, and will conclude with food samples from traditional Nuwä and settler harvests.
The cost is $15, and you can make a reservation by texting or calling Hannah Shipman at 661- 972-7370.
