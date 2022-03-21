Saya Novinger took this photo of a Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura) as it perched on a fencepost along Jeffrey Road in the Tehachapi Valley. There were about eight Turkey Vultures who were waiting for an opportunity to feed on the rather small remains of a roadkilled California Ground Squirrel.
Contrary to the myth portrayed in movies or stories of the Old West, Turkey Vultures do not hang around struggling travelers or creatures, keeping watch and waiting for them to expire. Turkey Vultures are only interested in obviously, fully dead food sources and will avoid animals that show any signs of life.
Turkey Vultures are gregarious birds and tolerant of being in close proximity to each other, but their interactions are not without some friction and they will hiss at each other in irritation if one bird gets too close to another.
Turkey Vultures, while appearing from a distance to be totally black, actually have dark chestnut brown on the feathers of their wings and back. A huge number of Turkey Vultures come through Tehachapi each year, but they have a fairly short duration migration: upwards of 30,000 vultures migrate through the Tehachapi Mountains each September and October, but in February they are already winging their way back north as the days get longer.
Turkey Vultures tend to head south in large groups, but they filter back in small numbers, and you generally only see a few birds here and there like the ones hoping for a meal on Jeffrey Road. The Nuwa (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Turkey Vulture is long but easy to say: Wu-ku-ma-HAAH-zi.
