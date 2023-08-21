Ron Thompson and Jake Leiva took these photos of black bear visits to the Stallion Springs area. In Leiva’s daytime photo, a bear is in a grassy field, and in the nighttime image, the bear is helping itself to sweet sugar water from Thompson’s hummingbird feeder.
California black bears (Ursus americanus californiensis) are a subspecies of American black bear that live in mountains throughout Southern California and all the way north into Oregon.
Black bears will forage in areas with thick shrubs and chaparral, and into more open places like grasslands, but generally live only where there are woodlands and forests nearby. When they feel threatened, they retreat up into trees, and even adult black bears are excellent climbers.
In the past, the Tehachapi Mountains were home to the now-extinct California grizzly bears, which were more prevalent in Southern California, coastal areas and up through the Central Valley. Bear Valley and Bear Mountain were named for California grizzlies, not California black bears.
However, the Tehachapi Mountains were one of the relatively few areas where populations of the two different bear species overlapped, and both were present here for thousands of years, up until the late 1880s and 1890s.
The local Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) people had a word for grizzly bear, which was pogit (pronounced POH-git), and for black bear, which was odokid mo’orizh (pronounced oh-DOH-kid moh-oh-REEZ).
California grizzlies went extinct in the early 1900s, but California black bear numbers are healthy throughout the state, and their numbers have increased in the Tehachapi Mountains in the past 20 years.
