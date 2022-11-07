Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Low 37F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 37F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.