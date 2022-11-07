Ashley True-Richardson took this photo of an American Elk bull looking for forage after a light snowstorm that we had in the Tehachapi Mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2.
The snow only amounted to about two to three inches, falling more consistently at higher elevations, but it was accompanied with rain that arrived first, and all told, the storm contributed a welcome inch or so of precipitation.
Along with the storm came much lower temperatures — the high on Nov. 1 was just 43 degrees Fahrenheit, and so the snow has lingered in the mountains. The moisture was appreciated by a drought-stricken California, and has helped to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.
With drought and warmer temperatures, fire season doesn’t truly seem to end, like it used to, and wildfires can happen any month of the year now. But soaking rain and snow can definitely lower the threat.
American Elk, also known as Rocky Mountain Elk (Cervus canadensis nelson), are finished with the autumn rut, and the bulls will be losing their antlers now. The size of the rack on this bull may given him access to some cows, providing he was able to out-compete other bulls.
One of the purposes of forked antlers on deer and elk maybe be to reduce the chances of serious injury from goring: when males battle, their antlers tend to interlock immediately, and rather than some kind of stabbing contest, their jousting is more of a wrestling match.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for elk is parahui, pronounced pah-rah-HOO-ee, and it means “water deer.”
