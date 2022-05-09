Chris Naftel took this photo at his home in Bear Valley Springs of a California Gray Fox lounging on the back patio.
California Gray Foxes (Urocyon cinereoargenteus californicus) live throughout the Tehachapi Mountains, and they are quite comfortable around people, commonly denning and raising their kits underneath sheds, decks, etc.
Gray Foxes, called wazi, pronounced "WAH-zeh" by the local Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) Indian people, often adapt very easily to the presence of humans. Gray Foxes tend to find dogs very off-putting, but at houses where dogs aren't present or are kept inside, foxes are often frequent visitors, helping themselves to water at fountains and birdbaths and perhaps snacking on cat food left outside.
People are often surprised at how naturally tame these wild little canids can be. Because of the beautiful tawny coloration on their sides, chest and legs, residents catching a glimpse of them running through grass or vanishing up a slope in an oak woodland often think they are seeing a Red Fox.
Although there are confirmed sightings of Red Fox in the Tehachapi Mountains from time to time (I've seen two of them killed at different times on Highway 58 near General Beale Road), most of what we see are the house cat-sized Gray Foxes, which have a black-tipped tail while the Red Fox has a white-tipped tail and black markings on their legs. Gray Foxes are also able to climb trees, a talent that Red Foxes definitely do not possess.
