William "Red" Tucker took this photo in Bear Valley Springs of a California Mule Deer buck.
California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californica) are found throughout much of the state. There are six subspecies of Mule Deer in California, all of whom include the words "Mule Deer" in their name except one: the Columbia Black-tailed Deer.
While the deer in the Tehachapi Mountains are considered California Mule Deer, they also contain genes from the smaller, darker Columbia Black-tailed Deer. All Mule Deer have big ears, whose resemblance to the long ears of equine mules are the source of their common name. Their tails have black tips, like a stocky paint brush that was dipped a few inches down into a can of black paint.
Columbia Black-tailed Deer have black tails as well, but also with a black stripe that continues up the tail and along the deer's back. The back of their ears also tends to be darker.
You can see evidence of genetic blending among the deer in the Tehachapi Mountains: some deer have a black-tipped tail, with the rest of the tail being white, while other deer have tails that contain black along their entire length and up along their spine.
These marking variations are not a scientific means of determining the genetics of any particular individual deer, but they do suggest the subspecies mixing that takes place in the Tehachapi Mountains.
And it's not just deer — other subspecies of mammals, reptiles and plants also mingle their genetics within the transitional Tehachapi Mountains, which are at a convergence of the Great Basin, Sierra Nevada, Great Central Valley, Mojave Desert and even the South Coast.
