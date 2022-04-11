Bobby Wood took this photo of a male California Quail (Callipepla californica) as it maintained a lookout on a rocky berm. Adult California Quail, particularly the males, often position themselves on a prominent point like a fence post, the top of a brush pile, boulder or fallen log and watch for potential threats to their family or covey.
Covey is the name for a cohesive flock of California Quail. These typically form in the late summer or fall, and often consist of the offspring of one or several quail pairs. In the Tehachapi Mountains, these are typically 12 to 20 birds. In the winter, these smaller coveys may merge to form large coveys of as many as 30 to 80 birds or more.
In the spring, the birds separate into pairs to begin another year's nesting. Once the first clutch is hatched and at least some of the chicks survive the many perils of being a young game bird in a world with lots of predators and other threats, they and their parents form the nucleus of a new covey.
If the parents successfully double clutch and raise more chicks, these too will join the nacent covey, growing in numbers as the year progresses. Dangers alway lurk, though, and their survival is a day-to-day effort to avoid predators while foraging for seeds and other edibles.
Little California Quail roosters can often be seen maintaining their vigil, watching over their family and providing warning when threats are detected.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) name for California Quail is taara, pronounced TAH-rrrah, with the r's rolled to imitate the whirring of a quail's wingbeats.
