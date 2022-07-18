Jim Jenkins took this photo of an Achemon Sphinx Moth in Bear Valley Springs. These are large, beautiful moths with a wingspan of 3.5 inches across.
Sphinx Moths are also known as Hawk Moths, and they tend to be large moths with heavy bodies and long, narrow wings with distinctive markings. Their larvae are commonly called hornworms, since many of them have a soft spine or horn projecting from their abdomen. These include the familiar tomato hornworm, which becomes the Five-spotted Hawk Moth, and the tobacco hornworm, which turns into the adult Carolina Sphinx Moth.
Achemon Sphinx don’t feed on tomatoes or tobacco, like other hornworm species, but instead eat grapes or the widespread ornamental plant called Virginia Creeper. Achemon Sphinx have a flexible spike sticking up from their eighth (last) abdominal section like other hornworms, but they lose this during their last larval molt, so a full-grown Achemon Sphinx larvae is a hornless hornworm.
There are at least 28 species of Sphinx moths in California, including those that are called Hummingbird Moths because they hover next to flowers and nectar-feed like hummingbirds. Hawk Moths have very long tongues — as long as 14 inches, in a few species — that enable them to reach deep into long flowers to obtain the sweet nectar contained within.
Sphinx moth larvae feed for about a month, then reach maturity and form a cylindrical, ridged two-inch long pupa that looks like it was crafted out of rich brown saddle leather. These pupas enable sphinx moths like the Achemon to overwinter under the soil and emerge in spring as winged adults.
