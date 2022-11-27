Marlan Woodside took this photo in the Tehachapi Valley of a very robust California Mule Deer buck.
Marlan was working on property that he owns in the Golden Hills area when he spotted this prime specimen of a deer. Several weeks earlier on his property, while the autumn rut was still underway, he had discovered a young buck that was badly injured, and neighbors had reported that they had seen two bucks fighting and jousting.
If the buck in this photo was the other combatant, it’s no wonder that the young buck came to harm, for this is a male deer at the peak of his physical powers.
The deer in the Tehachapi Mountains carry the genes of both California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) and Black-tailed Deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus) in a process known as intergradation. Black-tailed Deer are a subspecies of Mule Deer.
So what are the differences? Well, they are similar in appearance, but in the case of California Mule Deer, they generally have a white tail that ends in a black tip, like a black tassel at the end.
In the case of pure Black-tailed Deer, not only is their entire tail black, but a dark stripe extends up the tail and all the way along their back. Also the backs of Black-tailed Deer ears tend to be dark, and these deer tend to be smaller and darker overall.
Because these two deer are subspecies of the same deer, they can readily interbreed. The Coast Range tends to have purer Black-tailed Deer, and the Sierra Nevada tends to have purer Mule Deer. Since the Tehachapi Mountains serve to connect the two, with help from the Temblor Range, deer in our mountains show characteristics of both, though the California Mule Deer genes seem dominant.
