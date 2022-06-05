Josiah Ormsby took this photo in the Tehachapi Valley of what appears to be a female American Pelecinid Wasp as it was nectar-feeding on Cilantro flowers.
These slender and distinctive wasps, which look like they were created by an imaginative science fiction or fantasy artist, use their very elongated ovipositor to lay eggs. Like many wasp species, pelecinid wasps lay their eggs on host invertebrates, which then serve as the food source for the developing larvae.
In the case of American Pelecinid Wasps (Pelecinus polyturator), the host insects are generally the worm-like larvae of beetles, often those that feed on decaying wood. The female wasp locates the grub of a June beetle or other beetle, and then extends her very long “tail” or abdomen into the soil, duff or decaying wood and lays a single egg on the unfortunate grub.
When the wasp egg hatches, the tiny larvae latches onto the grub and begins feeding on it. This will be the wasp’s only food supply until it transforms into a winged adult. For this reason, the wasps are considered a natural means of control for beetle populations.
Like the adults of Tarantula Hawk wasps, whose larvae parasitize tarantulas, adult pelecinid wasps have more appealing vegetarian tastes: they feed on the nectar of flowering plants.
Male pelecinid wasps are quite rare, so females often produce offspring by laying viable eggs that haven’t been fertilized by a male, a remarkable kind of reproduction known as parthenogenesis.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for wasp is yu’uzi, pronounced yoo-oo-zi.
